State police give update on Route 220 tractor trailer crash

Traffic was stopped in Monroeton due to a Route 220 crash involving two tractor trailers on Oct. 12.

ALBANY TOWNSHIP — Pennsylvania State Police have given an update to Route 220 crash that involved two tractor trailers on Wednesday, Oct. 12. The crash occurred just south of Meas Road in Albany Township.

Around 8:20 a.m., Aleg Zyalenack, 48, of Mannheim, Pa. was driving his tractor trailer south on the route, according to police. Meanwhile Adam C. Summers, 36, of Unityville, Pa. was driving his tractor trailer north when Zyalenack tried turning on a right curve, but lost control of his vehicle.

