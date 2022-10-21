State police give update on Route 220 tractor trailer crash

ALBANY TOWNSHIP — Pennsylvania State Police have given an update to Route 220 crash that involved two tractor trailers on Wednesday, Oct. 12. The crash occurred just south of Meas Road in Albany Township.
Around 8:20 a.m., Aleg Zyalenack, 48, of Mannheim, Pa. was driving his tractor trailer south on the route, according to police. Meanwhile Adam C. Summers, 36, of Unityville, Pa. was driving his tractor trailer north when Zyalenack tried turning on a right curve, but lost control of his vehicle.
This led to the crash that involved Zyalenack’s cargo getting loose and impacting the tractor trailer driven by Summers, according to the police report. Zyalenack’s vehicle impacted a guiderail on the southbound shoulder, where it came to final rest. Summers’ vehicle came to final rest in the northbound land and caught fire.
Despite the fiery collision, Zyalenack and Summers were uninjured and wearing seat belts during the crash, the police report shows.
The roadway between Meas Rd. and Stevenson Hill Rd. was closed until 8:45 p.m. that day for emergency responders to clean up debris, according to Bradford County Emergency Management Coordinator Jeff Rosenheck.
“Utility lines were impacted, as well as roadway damage and spilled fuel on the roadway, which is being handled by a variety of agencies,” Rosenheck stated at the time.
Northbound traffic was detoured via Wyalusing New Albany Road and Route 6, while southbound traffic was detoured via Routes 414 and 14, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.
Both tractor trailers were eventually removed from the scene by Sutton’s Towing, the police report shows.
Emergency responders included the fire departments of New Albany, Dushore, North Towanda and the Monroe Hose Company, as well as Guthrie EMS, Pennsylvania State Police and Bradford County EMA.
Connect with Philip: (570) 265-2151 ext. 1627; podell@thedailyreview.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.