NORTH TOWANDA TOWNSHIP — Local residents have the chance to protect their children’s safety with an event hosted by the Pennsylvania State Police today.
From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., state police will hold their Child Passenger Safety Seat Check at the Towanda station at 295 Tomahawk Road in North Towanda Township.
Parents and caregivers who are interested in attending should bring their entire car seat, along with the owner’s manual and vehicle’s manual to the event, said police.
