NEW ALBANY — The man killed in a Route 220 crash in New Albany Borough early Wednesday afternoon has been identified.
Stephen J. Rockwell, 68, of Canton has been identified as the victim in the fatal crash that occurred at the intersection of Hatch Hill Road and Route 220/Front Street around 12:41 p.m., according to the police report.
Gerald L. Cummiskey, 63, was driving a 2008 Chevrolet north on Front Street and attempted to turn onto Hatch Hill Road, the police report shows. Meanwhile, Rockwell was driving a motorcycle that was traveling south on Front Street. The vehicle crossed the path of the motorcycle, which led to the motorcycle striking it head on. Rockwell came to a final rest in the middle of the roadway.
The Bradford County Coroner pronounced Rockwell dead on scene at 2:22 p.m.
Responders included the Pennsylvania State Police, New Albany Volunteer Fire Department, Dushore EMS and Rescue and Guthrie EMS. Jack Williams Tow and PennDOT assisted on scene.
State police are still investigating the crash.
