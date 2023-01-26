generic crime

SULLIVAN COUNTY — Pennsylvania State Police are investigating an alleged burglary of a property in Fox Township, Sullivan County.

A residence on the 1800 block of Hoagland Branch Road was burglarized between Dec. 1, 2022 around 2 p.m. to Jan. 22, 2023 around midnight, police said.

Connect with Philip: (570) 265-2151 ext. 1627; podell@thedailyreview.com.