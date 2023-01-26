SULLIVAN COUNTY — Pennsylvania State Police are investigating an alleged burglary of a property in Fox Township, Sullivan County.
A residence on the 1800 block of Hoagland Branch Road was burglarized between Dec. 1, 2022 around 2 p.m. to Jan. 22, 2023 around midnight, police said.
There was a forced entry involving a padlock clasp getting pried off sheds on the property, according to the police report. The incident is categorized as a burglary of a residential with force.
Authorities have not revealed if any items were stolen from the residential property during the break-in.
Anyone with information regarding this incident should contact state police in Laporte at 570-946-4610 or 5837 Route 220 — PO Box 70, Laporte, PA 18626.
Connect with Philip: (570) 265-2151 ext. 1627; podell@thedailyreview.com.
