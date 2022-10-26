WYALUSING — Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a hit and run that occurred in Wyalusing Township on Oct. 19. The alleged incident occurred in the parking lot area of Cargill at 1252 Route 706.
The victim arrived around 5:30 a.m. and returned to his vehicle around 4:30 p.m. to see it received minor damage to the driver’s side bumper, according to the police report. A canvas of the surrounding location yielded negative results from police, and there was not security camera footage of the area. The vehicle was able to leave the location.
