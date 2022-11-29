NORTH TOWANDA — A local car dealership was burglarized, which has led Pennsylvania State Police to search for the suspected thief.
An unknown individual broke into Shores Auto Sales, Inc. located at 24237 U.S. Route 6 on Oct. 24, according to the police report. The incident occurred between the hours of midnight and 9 a.m.
The suspected burglar was “driving a white Chevrolet pickup truck with a LED light bar and the front driver’s side turn signal out,” the police report shows.
The items stolen from the business include eight lug Ford F-250 steel rims and a tire with a 285 width 17 inch rim size, police said.
If anyone has information regarding this incident, contact state police at 570-265-2186.
