NORTH TOWANDA — A local car dealership was burglarized, which has led Pennsylvania State Police to search for the suspected thief.

An unknown individual broke into Shores Auto Sales, Inc. located at 24237 U.S. Route 6 on Oct. 24, according to the police report. The incident occurred between the hours of midnight and 9 a.m.

