WILMOT TOWNSHIP — A burglary on Decker Road in Wilmot Township occurred between April 9 to 12 and has led to a full investigation by Pennsylvania State Police.
The person or persons involved forced their way into a garage and damaged several toolboxes and stole tools inside it, according to state police. The culprit may have arrived on an ATV with an attached trailer.
Anyone with information on this incident can contact state police at their Towanda barracks at (570) 265-2186 and reference incident number PA2022-448921.
