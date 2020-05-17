ELMIRA – Human remains recently found along the Chemung River in the Town of Elmira are being investigated by New York State Police.
According to investigators, police received a report on May 9 that a suspected human skull had been found in an overflow area of the river. Further investigation of the area, which was located between the river and Interstate 99, uncovered adult skeletal remains.
Police will provide further details when they become available.
