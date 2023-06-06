State police: Man uses counterfeit money at Wysox Dandy

WYSOX — Pennsylvania State Police are searching for an unidentified individual who allegedly used counterfeit money at a Wysox convenience store.
On May 17, an unknown patron entered the Dandy Mini Mart located on Golden Mile Road around 8:04 a.m., according to police. He proceeded to use a fraudulent five-dollar bill to buy an item inside the store. The man is described as wearing a camo Under Armor hoodie during the purchase.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.