State police: Man uses counterfeit money at Wysox Dandy

Pennsylvania State Police are searching for the man pictured in the camo Under Armor hoodie. He is suspected of using counterfeit money to make a purchase inside the Wysox Dandy Mini Mart on May 17.

 Photo provided by Pennsylvania State Police

WYSOX — Pennsylvania State Police are searching for an unidentified individual who allegedly used counterfeit money at a Wysox convenience store.

On May 17, an unknown patron entered the Dandy Mini Mart located on Golden Mile Road around 8:04 a.m., according to police. He proceeded to use a fraudulent five-dollar bill to buy an item inside the store. The man is described as wearing a camo Under Armor hoodie during the purchase.

