TUSCARORA TOWNSHIP — Pennsylvania State Police are investigating an alleged murder-suicide at a residence in Tuscarora Township on Friday, Aug. 11.

State police arrived at the Creek Road residence around 9:13 a.m., according to the police report. Authorities obtained information stating that two deceased people were at the home.

