TUSCARORA TOWNSHIP — Pennsylvania State Police are investigating an alleged murder-suicide at a residence in Tuscarora Township on Friday, Aug. 11.
State police arrived at the Creek Road residence around 9:13 a.m., according to the police report. Authorities obtained information stating that two deceased people were at the home.
Julio Cruz is suspected of killing his longtime girlfriend, Fay Minier, “before turning the gun on himself,” according to police.
State police are still investigating the incident, which is in “preliminary stages,” the report adds. The Bradford County Coroner will conduct autopsies and confirm the deaths at a later date.
Troopers stated that they “do not believe there is any threat to the community at this time.”
