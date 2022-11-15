TOWANDA — Pennsylvania State Police will host an upcoming free child seat fitting event that is open to the public.
The Child Passenger Safety Seat Event will take place on Nov. 23 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. It will be held at state police’s Towanda headquarters at 295 Tomahawk Rd.
The event is part of state police’s Click It or Ticket seatbelt safety initiative that will be recognized from Nov. 14 to 27, according to state police’s website.
During the event, people will have the chance to have car seats checked for suitability, have seats installed and also learn proper seat installation and how to properly harness a child in a seat, the website adds. They can also have their seats checked for any possible recalls on them.
For more information on the upcoming event, contact state police in Towanda at (570) 265-2186.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.