NORTH TOWANDA — On Wednesday, Pennsylvania State Police spoke on the missing person investigation of a Towanda woman who disappeared 12 years ago.
State police held a press conference at its Towanda barracks to update the public on the disappearance of Maria Nina Miller in 2011. Trooper Miranda Musick spoke at the press conference and serves as the lead criminal investigator in the case.
“We have reason to believe there are people with important information relevant to this case and we ask them to reach out,” Musick said. “We do not believe that Maria left on her own and there is someone that knows what happened.”
A reward of $7,000 will be given to anyone with information leading to an arrest or Miller being found.
Miller was last seen from Feb. 4 into Feb. 5, 2011 in the morning hours at her place of employment, the Dandy Mini Mart in Wysox after completing her shift, according to Musick. Miller took two days off work to visit her husband Kenneth’s family in the Summersville, W.Va. area. She was supposed to start work on the night of Feb. 7 for her midnight shift into Feb. 8, but never returned.
“We have been investigating it actively for 12 years and we are at the position where we are comfortable in asking the public for assistance,” Musick said.
Miller and her husband Kenneth moved to Towanda Borough between January to February 2010 from Virginia Beach when Kenneth received an Army recruiting position in the borough. The couple met when Kenneth was deployed to Korea with the United States Army. They married on Oct. 18, 2000 in Kazan City in the Philippines. Miller was born in the Philippines on Aug. 28, 1976 and would now be 46 years old. She was living in the U.S. on a green card, but did not have citizenship at the time of her disappearance, according to Musick. There is no evidence that she left the country.
Musick stated that Miller would call her son — who lives in the Philippines — every night at work, but the phone calls stopped on Feb. 4, 2011.
Towanda Borough Police Department generated a missing person investigation on June 10, 2011, after Miller’s family grew concerned. Her family has not been contacted by Maria since she disappeared. The United States Army reported Miller missing and state police were eventually asked to investigate. West Virginia State Police and the FBI have assisted in the investigation since 2011.
Anyone with information or tips concerning Miller’s disappearance should contact Musick at 570-265-2186 or the Criminal Investigation Assessment Unit at 570-822-5515.
Connect with Philip: (570) 265-2151 ext. 1627; podell@thedailyreview.com.
