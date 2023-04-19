WYALUSING — Pennsylvania State Police provided further information regarding the motorcycle crash Sunday night that claimed the life of a Stevensville man and injured a Wyalusing woman.
Joel T. Learn, 47, was driving a 2005 Harley-Davidson Softail Standard with Rebekkah F. Stubbe, 45, as his passenger on Route 706 near Stoney Point Road, according to police. Around 8:29 p.m., Learn was driving north on the route when a deer walked onto the roadway.
“[Learn] then tried to avoid the deer, but there was not enough reactionary gap to avoid the deer in the roadway,” according to the police report.
The motorcycle hit the deer on the route’s right side, police said. The impact caused Stubbe to be ejected over the handlebars. The motorcycle fell onto its right side in the oncoming lane and Learn was ejected.
“[Learn and Stubbe] were not wearing any Personal Protective Equipment and suffered severe injuries,” the police report states.
Learn suffered head injuries and was pronounced deceased by the Bradford County Coroner after being transported from Wyalusing EMS. The coroner was requested at the scene around 9:45 p.m. and assisted state police with the investigation. Also on scene were members of the Wyalusing Volunteer Fire Department and Jack Williams Towing.
Stubbe was transported by Wyalusing EMS to Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital. No further information has been presented at this time and the crash remains under investigation.
