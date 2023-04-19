Fatal crash

WYALUSING — Pennsylvania State Police provided further information regarding the motorcycle crash Sunday night that claimed the life of a Stevensville man and injured a Wyalusing woman.

Joel T. Learn, 47, was driving a 2005 Harley-Davidson Softail Standard with Rebekkah F. Stubbe, 45, as his passenger on Route 706 near Stoney Point Road, according to police. Around 8:29 p.m., Learn was driving north on the route when a deer walked onto the roadway.

