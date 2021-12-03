Pennsylvania State Police reported the results on Tuesday of vehicle crashes, injuries and fatalities that occurred over the Thanksgiving holiday period of Nov. 24-28.
There were a total of 1,155 crashes that occurred with five people killed in five different fatal crashes, while 225 people were injured in the commonwealth.
When it comes to driving under the influence, there were 533 DUI arrests made and 91 alcohol-related crashes with two of those being fatal crashes.
For other offenses, there were 10,126 speeding citations, 849 seat belt citations and 84 citations to drivers for having unsafe child seats for their kids, according to state police.
Data for the 2020 Thanksgiving holiday was not collected and is unavailable due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
For the 2019 Thanksgiving five-day holiday period, there were 1,116 crashes with eight people killed in seven fatal crashes, while 247 people were injured.
For alcohol-related driving incidents in 2019, there were 729 DUI arrests and 73 alcohol-related crashes with one of those being a fatal crash.
In 2019, there were 14,028 speeding citations, 1,366 seat belt citations and 205 citations for unsafe child seats, according to state police.
