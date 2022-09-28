SULLIVAN COUNTY — Pennsylvania State Police are currently investigating an alleged attempted burglary of a residence in Sullivan County.
On Sept. 21, troopers responded to a reported break-in of a home located on 1st Street in Fox Township, police said. The incident is categorized as a “burglary residential force,” according to the police report.
The attempted burglary was not the first of its kind to allegedly occur at the residence, police said. The victim told police that someone tried to break into the home just the day before the Sept. 21 incident. The front door was pushed open and a window on the front doorway was smashed out.
State police have stated that the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information on this incident can contact state police at (570) 946-4610.
Connect with Philip: (570) 265-2151 ext. 1627; podell@thedailyreview.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.