generic Police

DUSHORE — Pennsylvania State Police are searching for a license plate that was allegedly stolen from a Dushore resident around Sept. 8.

Troopers spoke with the victim who stated that an old license plate with the numbers JBK6157 was stolen from their property, according to the police report.

Connect with Philip: (570) 265-2151 ext. 1627; podell@thedailyreview.com.