DUSHORE — Pennsylvania State Police are searching for a license plate that was allegedly stolen from a Dushore resident around Sept. 8.
Troopers spoke with the victim who stated that an old license plate with the numbers JBK6157 was stolen from their property, according to the police report.
The victim didn’t know it was missing until they received multiple citations in the mail from the Philadelphia Police Department, the police report states.
A video monitored speeding device captured pictures of a white Audi sedan with the stolen license plate on it, according to police.
Anyone with information regarding this incident should contact state police at (570) 946-4610.
Connect with Philip: (570) 265-2151 ext. 1627; podell@thedailyreview.com.
