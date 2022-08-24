State police searching for shoplifter at Wysox Sheetz

Pennsylvania State Police are searching for this shoplifter who walked into a Wysox Sheetz and stole two cases of Twisted Tea on Aug. 17.

 Photo provided by Pennsylvania State Police

WYSOX — Pennsylvania State Police are searching for a man who allegedly stole items from a gas station in Wysox Township on Aug. 17.

An unknown man entered Sheetz and took two cases of Twisted Tea around 9:05 p.m., according to police. The shoplifter is described as a male wearing a white shirt, khaki pants and an orange bandana covering his face.

