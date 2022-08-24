State police searching for shoplifter at Wysox Sheetz

WYSOX — Pennsylvania State Police are searching for a man who allegedly stole items from a gas station in Wysox Township on Aug. 17.
An unknown man entered Sheetz and took two cases of Twisted Tea around 9:05 p.m., according to police. The shoplifter is described as a male wearing a white shirt, khaki pants and an orange bandana covering his face.
The incident is classified as a retail theft and shoplifting crime, according to the police report. The two cases of alcohol are valued at $37.98 at the Sheetz location at 1200 Golden Mile Rd.
The investigation is ongoing and anyone able to identify the shoplifter can contact state police at (570) 265-2186.
Connect with Philip: (570) 265-2151 ext. 1627; podell@thedailyreview.com.
