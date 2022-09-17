State police searching for trailer thief

Pictured is a white pickup truck that was allegedly involved in the theft of an enclosed trailer from Tuscarora Township in the late hours of Sept. 6 to the early hours of Sept. 7.

 Photo provided by Pennsylvania State Police

TUSCARORA TOWNSHIP — Pennsylvania State Police are searching for the individual or individuals responsible for stealing an enclosed trailer in Tuscarora Township.

A white 2022 Trail Master enclosed trailer was stolen from a property on Underhill Road, according to state police. This occurred between the hours of 11 p.m. on Sept. 6 and 5:30 a.m. on Sept. 7.

