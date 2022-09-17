State police searching for trailer thief

TUSCARORA TOWNSHIP — Pennsylvania State Police are searching for the individual or individuals responsible for stealing an enclosed trailer in Tuscarora Township.
A white 2022 Trail Master enclosed trailer was stolen from a property on Underhill Road, according to state police. This occurred between the hours of 11 p.m. on Sept. 6 and 5:30 a.m. on Sept. 7.
The unknown thief or thieves responsible for the robbery proceeded with the trailer to nearby Cow Path Road, the police report shows. Items within the trailer were then unloaded along the roadway.
Eventually, the unknown person or people left the area in an unknown direction by means of a white older model pickup truck with an extended cab, according to police. As of Friday, Sept. 16, there is no update on the incident and police continue to investigate the theft.
Anyone with information regarding the incident should contact state police at (570) 265-2186.
Connect with Philip: (570) 265-2151 ext. 1627; podell@thedailyreview.com.
