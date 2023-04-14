HARRISBURG – Pennsylvania State Police have taken hold of a significant amount of illegal drugs within the first three months of 2023.
State authorities seized over $16 million in prohibited drugs that include cocaine, methamphetamine, heroin, fentanyl and marijuana during their first quarter of Jan. 1 to March 31, 2023. Specifically, $16,967,985 worth of illegal drugs were seized.
Law enforcement obtained around 229 pounds of cocaine, 129 pounds of methamphetamine, 24 pounds of fentanyl, seven pounds of heroin, 1,562 pounds of processed marijuana and 65,570 pills of assorted narcotics.
As part of its Prescription Drug Takeback Program, troopers gathered around 1,307 pounds of prescription medication. The program aims to help help dispose of unused prescription medications, according to the state Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs. The department encourages people to lock up medications, make sure not to share or use others’ medications, and to safely dispose of them. Also, people can ask their pharmacist for “drug disposal pouches or find a drug take-back box.” To prepare items for disposal, prescribed medications should be “contained inside their original bottle or placed inside a small sealed container “ like a plastic bottle or zip-lock bag. The department adds that “personal information should be removed or marked out with a permanent marker.”
To help dispose of medications, there are 65 state police stations offering boxes for disposing of unused or unwanted medications. This is being offered 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
The amount of illegal drugs seized and their estimated value are listed below:
- Cocaine: 229.81 lbs., $5,055,820.
- Crack Cocaine: 5.84 lbs., $93,440.
- Heroin: 7.75 lbs., $263,500.
- Fentanyl: 24.57 lbs., $393,120.
- LSD — Pills and Paper: 24 doses, $480.
- Marijuana THC Liquid: 72 pints, $482,400.
- Marijuana THC Solid: 398.70 lbs., $1,993,500.
- Marijuana Plants: 178 plants, $29,370.
- Processed Marijuana: 1,562.66 lbs., $4,687,980.
- Methamphetamine: 129.50 lbs., $1,295,000.
- MDMA – Ecstasy: 0.044 lbs., $145.
- MDMA – Pills: 184 DU, $2,760.
