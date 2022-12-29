Pennsylvania State Police will resume public safety measures to protect drivers as they travel across various roadways in Bradford County.
Troopers will hold DUI checkpoints today through Jan. 1, 2023 during the New Year’s holiday. The checkpoints will be on “roadways experiencing high volumes of crash and DUI incidents,” according to state police. Authorities did not provide information on the specific roadways that the checkpoints would be conducted on.
The checkpoints are part of state police’s ongoing safety measures throughout the holiday season. During the Christmas holiday period of Dec. 23 to 25, state police’s Troop P patrolled the roadways in the counties of Bradford, Sullivan, Wyoming and Luzerne. Within Troop P, state police reported 18 crashes with four injuries and one alcohol-related crash, as well as two DUI arrests, three speeding citations and 42 other citations.
State police are reminding the public to plan ahead for safe rides home, especially if holiday plans involve alcohol.
For more information on the Pennsylvania State Police, visit psp.pa.gov.
