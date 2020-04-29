TERRY TOWNSHIP — Pennsylvania State Police gave an update on a missing persons case in Terry Township on Tuesday. Heidi Gabrielle Lutz, 22, was last seen around 8:15 p.m. Friday in the area of Terry Township.
Police said Lutz has a history of running away from the residence and has been found in the past hiding in nearby barns, businesses and abandoned buildings. State Police in Towanda and State Police Aviation as well as members from four local fire departments have conducted a coordinated grid search in the area using a thermal imaging drone and multiple K-9 teams but so far no sign of Lutz has turned up.
State Police in Towanda are requesting nearby property owners check all garages, sheds, barns and other outbuildings for any signs of Lutz.
State Police are also aware of individuals unaffiliated with Fire/EMS/Police who have responded to the area in an attempt to assist. Police would like to remind those to be mindful of property owners rights and limit their efforts to the roadways. State Police have received multiple complaints of trespassing ATV, persons on foot and drone. This behavior is discouraged, according to police.
Lutz was last seen with shoulder length dirty blonde to light brown hair, wearing a blue sweatshirt with a white pit bull logo on the front, black and gray plaid pajama pants, a black shirt and light gray sneakers.
