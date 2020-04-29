State police searching for missing person (free to read)

Pennsylvania State Police are looking for 22-year-old Heidi Lutz, who was last seen around 8:15 p.m. Friday in the area of Wyalusing New Albany Road in Terry Township. According to police, “this person may be at special risk of harm or injury and may be confused.” Lutz is 5’ 4” with brown shoulder-length hair and brown eyes. She was wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt, black shirt, black pants, and gray sneakers. Anyone with information is asked to call either 911 or the state police Towanda barracks at (570) 265-2186.

 Submitted Photo

TERRY TOWNSHIP — Pennsylvania State Police gave an update on a missing persons case in Terry Township on Tuesday. Heidi Gabrielle Lutz, 22, was last seen around 8:15 p.m. Friday in the area of Terry Township.

Police said Lutz has a history of running away from the residence and has been found in the past hiding in nearby barns, businesses and abandoned buildings. State Police in Towanda and State Police Aviation as well as members from four local fire departments have conducted a coordinated grid search in the area using a thermal imaging drone and multiple K-9 teams but so far no sign of Lutz has turned up.

State Police in Towanda are requesting nearby property owners check all garages, sheds, barns and other outbuildings for any signs of Lutz.

State Police are also aware of individuals unaffiliated with Fire/EMS/Police who have responded to the area in an attempt to assist. Police would like to remind those to be mindful of property owners rights and limit their efforts to the roadways. State Police have received multiple complaints of trespassing ATV, persons on foot and drone. This behavior is discouraged, according to police.

Lutz was last seen with shoulder length dirty blonde to light brown hair, wearing a blue sweatshirt with a white pit bull logo on the front, black and gray plaid pajama pants, a black shirt and light gray sneakers.

