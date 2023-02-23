State Police Updates ‘Ten Most Wanted’ List

Pennsylvania State Police released its Ten Most Wanted list with new additions.

 Graphic provided by Pennsylvania State Police

HARRISBURG – The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) recently released its Ten Most Wanted list with new additions taking the place of fugitives who have been captured.

Three new suspects are on the PSP’s Ten Most Wanted list. Jordan Alexander Allen is wanted for aggravated assault with a firearm, Samuel Irizarry is wanted for attempted homicide, and Rakeem Markell Jones is wanted for attempted homicide.