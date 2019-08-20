The most recent round of reports put out by the Pennsylvania State Police detail two scams that have been reported locally within the past month. One of those incidents resulted in the theft of nearly $10,000 from a Wyalusing Township resident.
According to police, the theft stemmed from a fictitious “Sunrise Loans” company that promised a loan in exchange for gift cards. Police are currently investigating.
“Be aware of any company that promises a loan requiring an up front purchase,” police warned in the report.
The other report an attempted Apple iTunes scam that targeted an elderly Ulster Township man. According to police, the victim was asked to buy three $100 iTunes gift cards and then read the numbers to the caller.
“The public needs to be aware and vigilant that many scams exist,” police added. “The public needs to ask many questions and not give any information over the phone regarding account numbers or personally identifiable information.”
