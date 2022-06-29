SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY — A 53-year-old Wyalusing woman was killed in a motor vehicle crash in Rush Township in Susquehanna County Monday morning.
The woman’s vehicle hit a tree while driving north on State Route 858 and suffered disabling damage around 6:03 a.m., according to Pennsylvania State Police. She was pronounced deceased at the scene of the crash.
No further details have been given at this time. The Daily Review will provide updates once available.
