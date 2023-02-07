A state program will bestow a set of funds to Bradford County emergency response agencies.
Twenty-three emergency medical service providers in Bradford County will receive money from the Pennsylvania’s Fire Company and Emergency Medical Service Grant Program.
State Sen. Gene Yaw (R-23) made the announcement on Saturday. Within his legislative district, a total of 103 fire and emergency medical service providers across Bradford, Lycoming, Sullivan, Tioga and Union counties will receive $1,247,906.97.
“We are blessed to have a number of highly skilled and dedicated individuals in our area who volunteer their time and efforts to protect our communities,” Yaw said. “These investments will help alleviate some of the burden faced by these organizations on a day-to-day basis.”
The grant program is available to all Pennsylvania fire companies, EMS agencies and volunteer rescue squads. The Office of the State Fire Commissioner administers the program.
The funding can be used for facility upgrades, equipment, debt reduction, training and certification, education and public outreach, and recruitment and retention efforts.
Fire companies are also permitted to apply for construction savings accounts for new facility construction.
Bradford County fire and EMS organizations within the 23rd district that will receive funding include:
- Greater Valley EMS — Sayre — $10,000.
- Tri Township Ambulance Association Inc. — Gillett — $10,000.
- Athens Township Volunteer Fire Company — Sayre — $13,580.66.
- Diahoga Hose Company #6 — Athens — $12,843.77.
- Engine Company No. 1 — Sayre — $11,861.25.
- Greater Valley EMS — Sayre — $12,106.88.
- Herrick Township Volunteer Fire Company — Wyalusing — $11,861.25.
- Howard Elmer Hose Co. #4 — Sayre — $11,570.
- J.E. Wheelock Hose Co. No. 5 — Sayre — $11,861.25.
- LeRaysville Pike Volunteer Fire Dept. — LeRaysville — $11,861.25.
- Litchfield Township Volunteer Fire Company — Sayre — $11,861.25.
- Monroe Hose Company — Monroeton — $12,106.88.
- New Albany Volunteer Fire Dept. — New Albany — $13,089.40.
- North Towanda Fire and Rescue Volunteers — Towanda — $13,089.40.
- Oscoluwa Engine and Hose Co. Inc. — Troy — $12,598.14.
- Protection Hose Company No. 1 — Athens — $13,580.66.
- Smithfield Twp. Vol. Fire Dept. — East Smithfield — $12,598.14.
- Towanda Fire Dept. — Towanda — $11,861.25.
- Ulster Sheshequin Fire Assn. — Ulster — $12,352.51.
- Vigilante Engine Company No. 1 — Rome — $11,160.
- Wilmot Fire Co. Inc. — Sugar Run — $13,580.66.
- Windham Township Vol. Fire Co. — Rome — $11,861.25.
- Wysox Vol. Fire Co. — Wysox — $13,335.03.
