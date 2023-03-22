State releases Invasive Species Impact Survey results

The Spotted Lantern Fly adult is notable for its spots and red coloring on the wings. According to the state Department of Environmental Protection, it could cost the state more than $324 million in economic activity if left unchecked.

 Photo provided

The Pennsylvania Governor’s Invasive Species Council recently released findings from its 2022 Invasive Species Impact Survey. The survey was conducted over months and featured input from more than 600 Pennsylvanians — from across the state — on issues they’ve noticed regarding invasive species and their negative impacts on the areas they inhabit.

Hundreds of species in Pennsylvania are considered “invasive.” That is, they are non-native organisms that displace local organisms. The impact of certain invasive species can be seen very clearly in the Bradford County area; readers need only to look at the deciduous trees that don’t green up this spring. Odds are good those are ash trees that have fallen victim to the emerald ash borer, a beetle from China with a voracious appetite for ash.

