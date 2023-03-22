State releases Invasive Species Impact Survey results

The Pennsylvania Governor’s Invasive Species Council recently released findings from its 2022 Invasive Species Impact Survey. The survey was conducted over months and featured input from more than 600 Pennsylvanians — from across the state — on issues they’ve noticed regarding invasive species and their negative impacts on the areas they inhabit.
Hundreds of species in Pennsylvania are considered “invasive.” That is, they are non-native organisms that displace local organisms. The impact of certain invasive species can be seen very clearly in the Bradford County area; readers need only to look at the deciduous trees that don’t green up this spring. Odds are good those are ash trees that have fallen victim to the emerald ash borer, a beetle from China with a voracious appetite for ash.
“I don’t have the exact numbers but I’ve heard close to 70% mortality of ash trees,” said Dan Rhodes, education coordinator at Bradford County Conservation District.
The emerald ash borer has largely cleared out all ash trees in Bradford County and most of Pennsylvania, devastating a hardwood tree renowned for its light but durable wood — a favored wood for manufacturing baseball bats. The borer was a popular complaint in the survey, with dozens noting the cost of having to remove dangerous standing dead trees and falling branches from roads and parks.
Rhodes noted the speed which the borer tore through Pennsylvania and the Eastern United States and expressed a grim sort of optimism.
“We can hope that maybe the emerald ash borer will naturally outstrip its main food source and die out,” he mused “Meanwhile, we can breed resistant strains of ash and try and save small populations.”
The die-off of ash is reminiscent to the loss of the American Chestnut, which was devastated by Chestnut Blight — an invasive fungus that drove the tree largely extinct decades ago. Efforts to restore the American Chestnut have been slow, as scientists and conservators work to breed a variety that won’t be struck down by the omnipresent blight.
“Ash grows fast, so that helps in breeding resistant strains, but there’s no magic bullet to beating something like this” he said.
Rhodes also mentioned several invasive plants that out-compete local flora, including usual suspects such as multiflora rose, buckthorn, and hogweed. These plants displace native species and, since local fauna isn’t adapted to feeding off the new plants, it leaves a hole in the food chain that reverberates all the way to the top.
In a press release discussing the results of the survey, the Shapiro Administration pledged to allocate $3 million in additional funding to the state Department of Environmental Protection to combat invasive species. Also announced was an effort to establish six Partnerships for Regional Invasive Species Management (PRISM) across the state to coordinate state and local efforts to combat the spread of invasive pests.
While the state works to stem the tide, Rhodes noted that individual efforts matter a great deal. As trout season nears, anglers with boats are reminded to remove all plants and mud from the hulls in order to prevent the spread of zebra mussels, which can wipe out local aquatic life. Washing boats and equipment thoroughly and draining live wells are key steps in preventing the mussel’s eggs, which can be microscopic, from infecting untouched waterways.
Rhodes closed speaking on the species that has garnered some serious attention in Pennsylvania: the spotted lantern fly.
“They eat just about everything. Maple trees, grape vines, orchards, gardens, its impact is wide,” Rhodes declared.
That widespread diet means that although the lantern fly can survive off most anything, it’s brought more state attention down on it. Rhodes said the way Pennsylvania has managed to slow its spread since it was first recorded in the state in 2014. Still, slowing is not stopping, and to date 51 counties are under a spotted lantern fly quarantine.
Residents are encouraged to crush the lantern fly and its egg clutches whenever they see them.
Another way to hamper invaders such as the spotted lantern fly is to propagate beneficial native organisms, Rhodes said.
“If it were me, I’d buy native praying mantis eggs and build bird houses to encourage local predators to eat the lantern fly,” he explained.
Residents of Bradford and Sullivan counties are encouraged to report sightings of spotted lantern fly in those areas, as they are not yet known to be established there yet.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.