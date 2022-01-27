Pennsylvania is one step closer to seeing passage of a bill that would ensure more transparent royalties to landowners.
On Wednesday, the Pennsylvania Senate passed Bill 806, which aims to make clear assessments of royalties for landowners from lease agreements with oil and natural gas operators.
State Sen. Gene Yaw (R-23) is the prime sponsor of the bill and stated that it was inspired by concerns from land and mineral owners about the lack of transparency with royalty deductions.
He expressed how general deductions with little to no description are subtracted from checks, which gives landowners only a fraction of what operators promised them.
“My legislation would not impact lease agreements, but it would require entities making payments to landowners to provide more description, clarity and uniformity on their royalty check statements,” Yaw said. “This proposal is designed to help ensure all parties feel their lease agreements are executed as intended, and it will help mitigate concerns that have developed in recent years. It also provides for summary statements, should a landowner choose to receive one, as well as timely payment requirements.”
The bill comes roughly a year after a settlement regarding post-production costs between Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro and Chesapeake Energy.
Shapiro initiated legal action against the company in December 2015 over post-production costs deducted from landowner royalty checks. He argued that the costs reduced landowner payments below the 12.5% minimum royalty outlined in the Pennsylvania Guaranteed Minimum Royalty Act of 1979.
“The bottom line here is that this settlement will end the abuse from Chesapeake and allow landowners to take a new lease with no deductions,” said Shapiro.
He argued that better royalty payments and protections for landowners could now take place and that there would be $5.3 million in restitution for landowners with leases through the company. Those who the settlement applies to have until Friday to select from a few options how they wish to move forward from the settlement.
Yaw’s bill was also supported by various agencies and organizations like the Pennsylvania Farm Bureau, Pennsylvania Oil and Gas Landowner Alliance, Marcellus Shale Coalition, Bounty Minerals, Pennsylvania Independent Oil & Gas Association and the Pennsylvania Grade Crude Oil Coalition.
The next step will be passage in the House of Representatives and then it would be presented to Gov. Tom Wolf for approval.
