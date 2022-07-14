A video chat roundtable was held yesterday, with officials from the Pennsylvania Farm Bureau, Chesapeake Bay Foundation, Environmental Protection Agency, as well as Pennsylvania state senators Scott Martin (R-13) and Gene Yaw (R-23) discussing provisions in the recently passed state budget and Yaw’s Fertilizer Bill.
Up for discussion was the budget’s inclusion of $220 million in American Rescue Plan (ARPA) funds to create a Clean Streams Fund. This effort to clean up Pennsylvania streams was especially important to the Chesapeake Bay Foundation, in that roughly 50% of Pennsylvania’s land area lays in the Chesapeake Bay watershed, and Pennsylvania is often the leading source of pollution in the Bay.
CBF President Hilary Frank praised the creation of the fund as it puts Pennsylvania on a path to cutting its pollution potential.
“Pennsylvania farmers have shown they are willing to invest their time, land, and limited funds to clean and protect local rivers and streams. The landmark investments in this budget will give them added financial and technical resources to reduce polluted runoff, increase farm sustainability, and get the Commonwealth back on track toward meeting its clean water commitments,” Frank said.
Pennsylvania had joined with five other states and Washington D.C. in 2010 to adopt the Chesapeake Clean Water Blueprint and work to cut their impact on the Bay’s waters, though CBF had said in statements that Pennsylvania was “significantly off track” in following through on the commitment.
A small but important part of that effort to clean the Bay was Senator Yaw’s sponsored legislation known as The Fertilizer Bill. The bill focuses on holding non-farm landowners accountable with their use of artificial fertilizers on lawns and turf.
“Farmers aren’t the only ones who use fertilizer,” Yaw said, “Golf courses and private landowners will use a lot of nitrogen fertilizer to keep their grass green and over apply it.”
The Fertilizer Bill will limit the use of fertilizer containing phosphorous, a major pollutant, on lawns and enacts standards for fertilizer application to curb nutrient runoff. Farmers in Pennsylvania are required to have a nutrient management plan to follow similar nutrient standards, though on a larger scale than the average lawn.
The Fertilizer bill was first proposed more than twelve years ago, when finally this year “the stars aligned” for its passage, according to Yaw.
While Yaw’s bill works to curb non-farm pollution, EPA Mid-Atlantic Regional Administrator Adam Ortiz noted that the big effort would be toward curbing non-point source pollution from farms.
“We’re all in this together and I knew we couldn’t go forward without working with Pennsylvania farmers,” Ortiz explained.
$154 million of the funds will be going directly to a new state Agriculture Conservation Assistance Program. Yaw and Martin described the program as a potential grant program for farmers to tap into to adopt practices that limit runoff and pollution on their farms. Yaw said ideas like planting riparian buffers and building manure storage facilities would be one-time investments that would last far into the future and be a major help to the environment.
Kyle Kotzmoyer, a state and local affairs specialist from the Pennsylvania Farm Bureau, said farmers can be scapegoats when it comes to environmental impact.
“It’s a bit unfair the amount of negative attention farmers get when it comes to water. Farmers want and need clean water for their crops, for their animals, for their lives just like everyone else,” Kotzmoyer said in support of the measures.
State Senator Martin thanked all the key players involved in the process of passing the Fertilizer Bill and the millions for the Clean Stream Fund. Martin noted that he and Yaw realized early on that their efforts needed to be broad and work toward a statewide effort to clean streams, not just those in the Chesapeake Bay Watershed. He thanked the Farm Bureau and state senator Dan Laughlin (R-49) for their efforts in drumming up the votes to include the funds in the budget.
The $220 million infusion came from American Rescue Plan funds, so there are concerns that eventually the funds will run out. Yaw said he hoped that eventually as more and more mitigation efforts are taken, less and less funds would need allocated toward keeping the states waterways clean.
Yaw also mentioned some of the Clean Stream Fund will be going toward the Keystone Tree Program and acid mine drainage cleanup, though Pennsylvania is expecting a large infusion of federal funds to go toward the latter.
