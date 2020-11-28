As Pennsylvanians hit the stores this holiday season, state officials are urging people to do their holiday shopping online or with curbside pickup options given the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Black Friday is enjoyed by both consumers and retailers alike and is a tradition that we encourage people to celebrate in the safest way this year,” said Department of Community of Economic Development Secretary Davin. “With the recent additions of Small Business Saturday and Cyber Monday, shoppers now have a vast array of options this holiday season to safely support their favorite retailers – including e-commerce platforms, ordering by phone, purchasing downloadable gift certificates, and picking up products curbside. This year, to keep Pennsylvanians safe and healthy, those options are more important than ever.”
Pennsylvania has projected that there could be 22,000 new cases of COVID-19 each day through December. Officials warned about the virus’ highly contagious nature as it can be spread through coughing or sneezing or close personal contact, and continued recommendations for people to wear masks, stay at least 6 feet away from others outside of the household, and to frequently wash hands.
Locally, Bradford County gained 57 confirmed COVID-19 cases over Wednesday and Thursday and an additional virus-related death. Two of these confirmed cases were residents of a nursing or personal care home, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.