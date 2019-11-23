Those looking to purchase or renew a dog license should beware of a website trying to get their money, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture Bureau of Dog Law Enforcement.
Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding reminded residents that the Department of Agriculture works with county treasurers to sell dog licenses and, if looking to purchase online, people should start with www.licenseyourdogpa.pa.gov.
The department has found a website, www.padoglicense.online that officials say is selling fake Pennsylvania dog licenses, and has even paid search engines to appear at the top of search results when people search for terms such as “Pennsylvania dog license” or “renew PA dog license.”
Along with starting with the state’s official dog licensing website, Redding advises those with questions to contact their local county treasurer’s office. Concerns about third-party websites can also be shared with the Pennsylvania Attorney General Bureau of Consumer Protection’s office at 1-800-441-2555.
