State-wide Breast Cancer Coalition photo exhibit to be hosted in Towanda

SAYRE — Local leaders met Tuesday in Sayre under a banner of bright pink to announce an exhibit that will bring Pennsylvania’s fight to cure breast cancer to Bradford County.
Representatives of the PA Breast Cancer Coalition joined with State Representative Tina Pickett (R-110), Bradford County resident and breast cancer survivor Heather Vail and members of the Bradford County Historical Society to introduce 67 Women, 67 Counties: Facing Breast Cancer in Pennsylvania, a traveling photo exhibit coming to the Bradford County Historical Society Museum in Towanda this summer.
The exhibit “features women from each of Pennsylvania’s 67 counties, along with photos and quotes about how their lives have been impacted by breast cancer” and “promotes the importance of screening mammograms for women for early detection,” according to a press release published by the coalition.
The 67 Women, 67 Counties exhibit has visited Bradford County three times before, but will be making its debut in Towanda.
“We think it’s a great venue to bring the exhibit to and it’ll be a great place for people to stop and not only see that but what we have there as well and so we look forward to having it there,” stated Bradford County Historical Society Manager/Curator Matt Carl.
“(The museum) will lend itself well to the exhibit and I think that the folks that come to see the exhibit will also enjoy our exhibits,” added Bradford County Historical Society President Henry Farley, noting that the facility was built in 1870 and that the society is currently celebrating its 150th anniversary.
Vail, who represents Bradford County in the 67 Women, 67 Counties, stated that she was “absolutely amazed” by the museum and highlighted the importance of the Breast Cancer Coalition’s photo exhibit.
“It’s important because it helps get out the word of how important early prevention is and early detection,” she stated.
Picket expressed her excitement for the exhibit to make its way to Towanda and the resources she believes it will bring to area residents.
“Bradford County and the 110th District of the House of Representatives is more than thrilled to be able to see this opportunity in our museum and in our region,” she said. “The Breast Cancer Coalition brings to us an awareness program and opportunity to know the things that they have to offer in the way of comfort and support and information, it’s all very important to families in our communities.”‘
The 67 Women, 67 Counties: Facing Breast Cancer in Pennsylvania exhibit will kick off at 6 p.m. on May 7 at the Bradford County Historical Society in Towanda.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.