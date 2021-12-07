A statewide program to help Pennsylvania entrepreneurs with their businesses is now available.
On Monday, the Creative Entrepreneur Accelerator Program was declared ready for use in the commonwealth by Karl Blischke, the executive director of the Pennsylvania Council on the Arts.
The program matches eligible creative entrepreneurs with free local and small business consulting services and financial resources up to $2,000 to grow their businesses, audiences and revenue.
“The Creative Entrepreneur Accelerator Program illustrates PCA’s commitment to supporting Pennsylvania communities,” said Blischke. “By connecting creative entrepreneurs with business resources and financial support, they will be better positioned to contribute to the commonwealth’s creative sector and to the vitality and sustainability of our cities and towns.”
Grant funds may be used for activities such as research and development, purchase of supplies and equipment or professional and business development fees.
The CEA Program is open to all eligible applicants, but prioritizes investments for socially or economically disadvantaged creative entrepreneurs whose work benefits low-income communities.
Applications to the CEA Program will be accepted on a rolling basis, while applicants must be at least 18 years old, a current resident of Pennsylvania for at least one year and have an annual gross revenue less than $200,000.
The intended business of the applicant has to be in Pennsylvania and within the creative industries of marketing, architecture, visual arts and crafts, design, film and media, digital games, music and entertainment or publishing.
Entrepreneurs interested in the program can contact their regional Pennsylvania Partners in the Arts partner organization and information on the CEA Program can be found at arts.pa.gov.
The CEA Program is funded by the Pennsylvania Council on the Arts, whose mission is to strengthen the cultural, educational, and economic vitality of Pennsylvania’s communities through the arts.
