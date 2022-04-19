LERAYSVILLE – It’s an intense painting. Jesus is on the cross, nails through his hands and feet and blood flowing from the wounds. He’s dying.
But there in the center floats a soft, comforting, white form. It looks like his soul, leaving his body and going to Heaven.
The painting, titled “Jesus is Nailed to the Cross,” was one of eight Easter-related pieces of art on display Sunday morning at an open house hosted by the Dille Parish, United Church of Christ, in its LeRaysville church. Congregation member Georgeanne Judd of Lawton painted the pieces. The artwork was part of the church’s “Stations of the Cross” programs held April 6-13 in its nearby Parish House building, which included brief talks by eight congregation members on events leading up to Christ’s crucifixion. Each talk featured a corresponding painting.
Jim Bresnan of LeRaysville presented one of those programs. Before his talk, he looked at the painting and the white cloud reminded him of Jesus’ soul. In his talk, he shared Luke 23:46, in which Jesus prays to God the Father: “Into Thy hands I commend my spirit.”
Bresnan said he told Judd: “The Holy Spirit must have been leading your paint brush.”
Sunday morning the eight paintings rested on easels around the edge of the sanctuary, in front of the church’s large stained-glass windows. Gentle recorded Easter music played in the background and friends visited and looked at the artwork. The Easter morning worship service followed the open house.
The Rev. Barbara Rowlett, church pastor, that noted many people “forget that there was a way to the cross, and for us it’s important to understand journeys.” Many people don’t understand Christ’s journeys, either, she believes. She prays God will show us all answers.
“Sometimes the journey is so important,” she added.
Judd has always loved art. “My whole life my mother was an artist and my mother supported me, sent me to different classes and schools,” she said. “I kept wanting to paint.”
This project has helped Judd accept the good and bad of life. It was important for her, too, to embrace Holy Week, the time before Easter. She believes in asking for peace, to do “what The Way (Jesus) taught us.”
Which painting is her favorite? “Maybe at this moment, this one,” she said, pointing to “Jesus Speaks to the Woman,” showing the women who came to Jesus’ empty tomb after His resurrection. “It’s a pretty hard thing he tells them,” Georgeanne says. Don’t cry, she believes He said. “Get busy and have a life!”
Her paintings are in the surrealistic style. She did half of them in the past, and the others just this year, according to congregation member Davis Young, who presented the second night’s talk, “Jesus Gets Arrested.”
Cliff Robinson presented “Jesus is on Trial” April 8. Jesus stood in the middle of that painting, alone, surrounded by turbulent red colors, hands and an arrow, which he interprets as a soldier’s spear. “Basically I was trying to say that Jesus was facing government people,” he said. “By himself. … He gave up everything.”
But in the end “He wasn’t alone. God was with him.”
Michael Rowlett gave the next night’s message, “Jesus was Condemned.” Judd’s painting for that evening showed a group of people to one side, bright light in the center and chaotic-looking faces on the other. Rowlett hoped to explain that even though Jesus was condemned to death, he still had followers – the first group. “More for than against.” Here and there, those people had dots of light on their faces or hands, representing Jesus’ light.
“But it’s a very … very thought-provoking piece, very inspiring piece,” he said. “Her work is awesome!”
Other speakers in the series were: Dr. Craig Chaffee, Ned Whitehead, Nigel Ford and Michael Salsman.
A friend of Rowlett’s, evangelist Georgette Pettit from Baltimore, visited the church that morning and praised the congregation. She sees members living out the principle of “one Lord, one faith, one baptism” and believes it was important that the eight speakers stepped up to share the gospel.
Involved with a ministry herself, which aids the ill and bereaved, Pettit praised Judd for sharing her talents. “She’s lifted up the name of Jesus.”
Rev. Rowlett later explained her message that Easter morning was titled “Looking in All the Wrong Places.” It focused on the women who came to the tomb and heard the angel say: “Why do you look for the living among the dead?”
“The relevancy and/or connection to the journey to the cross is that Jesus’ journey to the cross was to get to the cross, die, and be resurrected – to again be with God,” she explained. “Our journey is the same. It is not to allow the journey or even the cross that we have to bear to derail us from our goal – that is to see Jesus again face to face. The message was that we have to get this in our spirit. We have to take God at His Word.”
Jesus had said he would rise, she explained. He kept His word and we should trust His word, be encouraged and live abundantly … and get beyond “dead spots.”
“In short, we take lessons of encouragement from looking at Jesus’ journey, for our own journey,” she continued. “How to get through, how to stay true, and keep our eyes on the prize – to be with Him again.”
