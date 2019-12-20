On Friday evening, Dec. 13, Northeast Bradford Elementary School families participated the festive event: The Wonders of Winter Title 1 STEAM Night, which was partially funded by the Pennsylvania Department of Education and the 21st Century Community Learning Centers Grant.
STEAM education (Science Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Math) integrates several disciplines and is based on hands-on applications.
Families engaged in LEGO construction with Megan Rothrock from Construct A Venture. Megan designed a building activity for the students and parents to build together at the S.T.E.A.M Night. She is the author of the LEGO Adventure Book and co-author Construct-a-Venture: Building with Syd and Friends.
Other activities included snowflake and snowman challenges and STEAM activities with donuts and hot chocolate.
The event was organized by Carol Heath, the STEAM teacher and instructional coach at Northeast Bradford Elementary School.
