Members of the Sayre Salvation Army Advisory Board threw a “happy retirement” get-together for retiring corps Maj. Debra Stedman at the South Elmer Avenue headquarters in Sayre. The major retires on June 30. Momentarily unmasking for the group photo were Salvation Army Advisory Board members, from left, Jerry Pryslopski, Vice Chairman John Merrick, Stedman, Marjorie Ross, Sandy Campbell, Greg Zyla, and Janet Lambert. Absent from the photo were Chairman Justin DeVine, Board Secretary Debi Adams, Jeff Paul and Daniel Polinski, who took the photo. Stedman is also pictured as she begins to dish out slices of her retirement party cake with the assistance of corps food distribution volunteer Sandy Campbell. Stedman has been the commander at Sayre since February 14, 2012 and has served as an officer in the Salvation Army for 18 years.