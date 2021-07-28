STEM celebrated and promoted at Troy Fair

TROY TOWNSHIP — The Troy Fair celebrated Monday as STEM Day where participants could go to the Lower Meadow tent and participate in science-related activities.
Junior Fair Board Treasurer Hunter Hartford said turnout was surprising good because morning hours have been typically slow in the past due to parents’ work hours.
Activities included slime making and Lego building from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Kids could also create paper rockets and launch them into the air with a machine provided by the Harlan Rowe Science Olympiad Team and the Athens Area High School Science Olympiad Team.
Carli Yeager-Hall is an assistant coach for both teams and said this was their first year at the Troy Fair promoting STEM in schools.
“This is a great opportunity for the students to give back to the community by coming here and sharing their love of science and engineering,” she said.
Junior Board President Cheyenne Bastion-Brown said that STEM is about doing hands-on activities and fixing problems using skills developed through learning science.
“These activities fit the purpose of STEM and with the big curriculum push in schools,” she said.
She also said turnout for the fair overall has been huge because people are ready to come out after missing last year due to the pandemic.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.