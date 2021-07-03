WYSOX TOWNSHIP – Former White House Chief Strategist Stephen Bannon will sponsor the Rally to Save the Republic next Saturday in Wysox Township.
Bannon, who spoke at two previous Bradford County events remotely, will most likely attend remotely again due to his schedule, according to Bradford County Commissioner Doug McLinko, who will host the event on his property. Via a video wall, Bannon will be able to address and field questions from attendees.
Retired CIA operations officer and national security commentator Sam Faddis – now a resident of Susquehanna County who had become friends with McLinko, and is a regular on Bannon’s “War Room” show – will serve as master of ceremonies.
“The Rally to Save the Republic isn’t about overturning an election, which many people may think,” McLinko said. “What it really is is to get integrity and competence back into our voting system that many across Pennsylvania feel Act 77 destroyed.”
Signed by Gov. Tom Wolf in October 2019 and implemented for the 2020 elections, Act 77 implemented no excuse mail-in voting, a 50-day mail-in voting period, a permanent mail-in and absentee ballot list, an additional 15 days to register to vote, and extended the mail-in and absentee ballot submission deadline from 5 p.m. the Friday before an election to 8 p.m. election day. It also provided counties funding to upgrade voting systems that incorporated a redundant paper trail.
Following the November 2020 Presidential General Election, criticism about the law’s constitutionality grew louder and a lawsuit was filed against the commonwealth, the General Assembly, Gov. Tom Wolf, and then Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar. Led in part by U.S. Rep. Mike Kelly (R-Pa.-16), the lawsuit argued that a change to the voting law required an amendment of the state’s Constitution, given the specific conditions outlined in the Constitution in which mail-in or absentee voting could be utilized. The Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruled that the petitioners had waited too long to challenge the law, with both the Primary and General Election having passed since it was enacted.
Several other speakers will be at the rally in-person include state Rep. Mark Finchem of Arizona (R-11), National Tea Party co-founder Debbie Dooley of Georgia, Free PA leader Tabitha Valleau, and Kinetic Faith founder Rick Crump.
“They’re all going to bring a lot to the table as far as information of what’s going on in Pennsylvania and across the country,” McLinko said. “This is kind of a national event to be honest with you and it will be viewed both in Pa. and elsewhere.”
He noted that the event, which is free aside from the food vendor, will have security at the gate and throughout.
There will also be a tent that can accommodate between 500 and 700 people in the case of rain. McLinko encouraged people to bring their own chairs in case attendance exceeds available seating.
“Our elections were run excellently (in Bradford County), but there were a handful of counties who were a complete mess,” McLinko said. “It was a mess through poor judgement of the state legislature, a mess with what the governor did days afterwards. So, what Bannon brings to the table is a perspective of grassroots unification throughout the United States to really get our republic back on solid ground.”
Rally to Save the Republic will take place July 10 at 1167 Red Rock Road in Wysox. Gates open at 9 a.m. and speakers follow the National Anthem at 11 a.m.
