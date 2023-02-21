CANTON — Gabe Stillman returned to Canton Friday and a roaring crowd was there to meet him.

Stillman, a Williamsport native and “blues machine” was at the Rialto Theater to perform with his band. Stillman’s set, most of which was his own music, showed the gathered crowd the similarities between Blues and Rock and Roll, which developed out of Blues music. With a bass guitar and drums as accompaniment, Stillman rattled off several songs back to back without slowing down, the tempo of which quickly got the previously reserved crowd engaged.

