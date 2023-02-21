CANTON — Gabe Stillman returned to Canton Friday and a roaring crowd was there to meet him.
Stillman, a Williamsport native and “blues machine” was at the Rialto Theater to perform with his band. Stillman’s set, most of which was his own music, showed the gathered crowd the similarities between Blues and Rock and Roll, which developed out of Blues music. With a bass guitar and drums as accompaniment, Stillman rattled off several songs back to back without slowing down, the tempo of which quickly got the previously reserved crowd engaged.
And it was a peculiar crowd indeed for the Rialto, as acknowledged by Theater Manager Bridget Callahan prior to the show starting.
“I know most people in Canton and I don’t know a lot of faces here in the crowd,” Callahan called out, “If you’re not from Canton can I get a show of hands?”
Callahan was greeted with more than 20 hands that shot up in the near-full theater. She was delighted to see a diverse crowd making the trip to Canton, later saying “We must be getting the word out well.”
Some of them may have been coming specifically for Stillman, who has made a name for himself not just in Canton’s 150-seat theater, but has performed at much larger venues.
“The last time I was here I left immediately to fly to Key West in Florida to open for ZZ Top, that was a cool show,” Stillman recollected in interview.
Stillman was able to bring that big stage showmanship to the Rialto, and the crowd responded in turn with clapping hands. Toward the end of the night, fans were getting up from their seatss to dance in the aisles.
He could also bring the crowd back down, with a slower, more contemplative ballad in his song “Alabama Wildflowers” that tugged at the heartstrings.
After an hour and a half of playing and singing, the band received a standing ovation when they performed their original song “I’m Coming Home”.
At the end of the night, Callahan thanked all who exited for their coming, and reminded them of Rialto’s Road to the Oscars movie showings coming up.
Stillman and the band began packing up, and were quickly swarmed by patrons looking to purchase copies of his 2021 album Just Say The Word. Stillman would go on to sign more than 40 copies as the CDs were bought.
When asked what makes a small stage like Canton different from the big shows he tends to find himself in, Stillman noted the intent of the audience makes a difference.
“It’s nice to have an audience who came specifically to hear music,” he explained, “It’s not some bar where people are talking over each other and not paying attention. Knowing everyone came for the music makes a difference.”
Stillman and his fellows were packing up to head for a show in Buffalo, then Stillman plans to eventually return to Texas to record his next album.
Those interested in Gabe Stillman’s music can find it on Spotify and other music apps. Information on tour dates can be found on his website gabestillman.com.
For locals wishing to stay updated on events at the Rialto, they can find a schedule of events at cantonrialto.org.
Connect with Matt: mrjennings@thedailyreview.com; (570) 265-2151 ext. 1652.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.