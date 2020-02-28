Stirring a storm of support; Canton cancer survivor partners with Relay for Life to drum up youth involvement

CANTON — Local American Cancer Society representatives are welcoming a teen takeover at the Relay for Life in Wyalusing this summer — and leading the way will be Canton’s Timmy Ward who has been named the first ever high school student to serve as the event’s Honorary Co-chair.
The Relay for Life of Bradford County at Wyalusing recognizes a local cancer survivor as Honorary Co-chair for the 12-hour walk-a-thon fundraiser each year and Relay for Life organizer Kelly White shared that as event leaders have strived to see growth in young participants through a focus on youth in 2020.
Ward overcame his own battle with cancer last year and has now returned as an advocate stirring up support for others. White said that choosing him as Honorary Co-chair for Relay for Life was simply a “no brainer.”
White stated that through including a neon “Ready, Set, Glow for a Cure” theme, planning a dance party with a live DJ, bringing in food trucks and scheduling other youth friendly activities throughout the day, the Relay for Life of Bradford County team hopes to appeal to younger community members and get them involved in the organization as well as recognizing and bringing awareness to childhood cancers.
White explained that she had seen Timmy’s story shared on Facebook as he battled Hodgkin’s Lymphoma in 2018, and had him in mind as the perfect candidate to spearhead Relay for Life’s 2020 focus on youth.
While many cancer survivors and their families are hesitant to share their personal health stories in such a public setting and she has been turned down by potential co-chairs in the past, White said she was hopeful that the Wards would be willing to participate, knowing that they had been open to Timmy’s journey being shared online.
White stated that even though she had never met Ward before he was chosen as Honorary Co-chair, his impact was evident as he is a good student, has returned to sports and is “always smiling.”
Ward’s story has already made an impact on her own child who was struck by the fact that he is only a few years older than her and by the concept that cancer is not just a battle for older individuals, White said.
“I thought this kid could really just speak to kids in our other schools and make a difference and speak to adults, speak to moms, dads, grandparents who have either watched their child or a family member going through it,” she commented.
“Seeing his and his family’s grit, determination and their fighting spirit, it was so admirable coming from a young man who hasn’t had a lot of life experience but yet he shared it and I am just really hoping that the other community people will begin to see this,” White continued.
White stated that she has also already seen a glimpse of young people coming together to back the cause of those fighting cancer as not only Warrior teammates rallied behind Ward as he overcame cancer but so did students from other schools and other sports teams.
Ward stated that knew as soon as he was asked that he wanted to take on the position of Honorary Co-chair for the Relay for Life of Bradford County at Wyalusing and has high hopes of inspiring his peers to “help somebody.”
“It’s awesome...just trying to help people that have gone through what I’ve gone through and raise money and just spread awareness to anywhere possible to hopefully get the click somewhere to maybe someday find the cure or something, just to help anybody out with what I went through,” he said.
“I hope that with us focusing more on the youth and me being in high school and being able to spread the word and everything that it will attract more of the youth, even if they haven’t been affected by this, just to come and support and to want to help somebody,” he added. “I just want to be able to put that vibe onto other people, want them to be able to help somebody.”
With the position of Honorary Co-chair, Ward will not only serve as a youth ambassador and advocate for the event as it is planned but also be present the day of the event.
White stated that funding that is raised during Bradford County’s Relay for Life will not only be used toward cancer research but also for funding wigs, rides to treatment and lodge space for individuals battling cancer.
The Relay for Life of Bradford County at Wyalusing will be held from noon until midnight on Saturday, June 13 at Wyalusing Valley High School’s track.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.