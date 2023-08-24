Stone wall building seminar coming to Troy’s Heritage Village and Farm Museum

Pictured are attendees of a 2017 event held at the Heritage Village and Farm Museum in Troy.

 Review File Photo

TROY — The public will soon have the chance to learn more about a hands-on craft used since the dawn of civilization.

The Heritage Village and Farm Museum at Alparon Park will offer a stone wall building seminar from Sept. 16 to 17.