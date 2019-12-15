Stories and holiday spirit

SAYRE — Children snuggled into the Sayre Public Library with teddy bears in their hands and twinkles in their eyes Saturday, eager to hear Christmas stories from a Jolly Old Elf himself.
Christmas carols floated softly through the library as its annual Santa visit welcomed children to gather from 10 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. to listen to Christmas books read by Santa and enjoy a variety of other free activities including ornament making, Christmas bingo, building Santa’s chimney with blocks and snacking on cookies and hot cocoa.
Youth Services Librarian Shelley Cowder stated that the yearly event not only promotes literacy in children but provides holiday opportunities like free pictures with Santa for families who may not be able to afford expensive photo packages sold elsewhere.
Cowder said that every child in attendance was permitted to choose one free Christmas themed children’s book to take home with them and were allowed to borrow a teddy bear from the library to hold as they listened to Santa’s stories.
Cowder stated that Santa’s visit also helps introduce individuals to the library who do not often utilize it and shows them that it’s a “living, breathing library,” not the “stuffy” kind shown in movies.
