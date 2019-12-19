Nearly $1 million in grant funding will support tree planting in the Susquehanna River watershed with the intention of keeping nutrients and sediments from impacting water quality.
About three-quarters of that money, or $754,473, will be utilized by Native Creations Landscape Services for 77 acres of multi-functional riparian forest buffers in Sullivan, Union, Centre, Clinton, Columbia, Luzerne, and Northumberland counties. The remaining $240,177 will be utilized by Earthbound Artisan in Lancaster County for 18 acres of buffers.
“These projects will provide many benefits such as cleaner water and habitats, as well as generating some income to the landowners, as the streamside buffers will include species that can be harvested and sold,” Department of Conservation and Natural Resources Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn said.
These projects are part of an overall goal of planting 95,000 acres of stream buffers by 2025 that, in part, will help the state achieve its water quality goals as part of the Chesapeake Bay agreement.
According to the DCNR, these tree and shrub plantings can filter sediment and fertilizer runoff while also controlling erosion and stormwater runoff, cool stream temperatures, and improve aquatic habitats.
