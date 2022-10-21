Two major bills that seek to address regional flooding concerns within creeks and streams has seen recent advancement at the state house.
State Reps. Clint Owlett (R-68) and Tina Pickett (R-110) both had their bills go one step forward in the legislative process. The Senate Environmental Resources and Energy committee approved their two specific bills during its Tuesday meeting.
Owlett’s House Bill 2404 would allow local government organizations and PennDOT to apply for a permit for continuing maintenance for a period of at least 10 years for the streams within their jurisdiction.
Pickett’s House Bill 2405 seeks to create a program that allows counties to opt in to address hazards within their streams by allowing for emergency maintenance permits in consultation with their county conservation district.
The bills are part of the creeks and streams maintenance package that both representatives have crafted this year.
“These bills are about protecting the lives and livelihoods of people in the Northern Tier and across the Commonwealth who have been impacted or are at risk of being impacted by devastating flood waters,” Owlett said.
He expressed how important it was to see the bills move forward, especially with this year coming to a close soon.
“With only a few days left in the current legislative session, I am hopeful these bills can continue moving forward onto the governor’s desk where they can be signed into law,” Owlett added.
Pickett also discussed her excited to see her legislative work getting closer to becoming a law.
“It is so important to get these bills done now; otherwise, we will be starting the process all over again when the 2023-24 session starts in January,” Pickett said. “Our communities, business owners and residents cannot afford that delay. These measures will definitely help minimize the impacts of flooding, and the sooner we can put them into action the better.”
