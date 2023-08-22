TOWANDA – What was going on Saturday in Hornbrook?
Laughter and friendship. Popcorn and ice cream. Warm sunshine. Learning. Games, T-shirts, books and prizes. And it was all for the special people who’ve seen their lives made a little better by those who care.
The Bradford County Human Services Intellectual Disabilities/Autism program held its fifth annual celebration, “Strengthening Families, Enriching Lives,” that afternoon at Larnard Hornbrook County Park for the many clients in its own and other county programs, as well as family, friends and the general public. The event included food, giveaways, games and stations set up by several organizations and agencies.
The goal of the free event, according to Angie Vought, director of the Intellectual Disabilities and Autism Program, was to bring awareness to all kinds of people who may need BCHS help. It also served as a tool to integrate people, let them get to know their neighbors and “not let money hold you back.”
“So, I like the word ‘strengthen’ much better than ‘support’,” she said.
This year, J&R’s Kitchen brought its food truck to the celebration, sponsored by M.R. Dirt, Flynn Energy, and Butches Rathole and Anchor Service and featuring hot dogs, and Coop’s Scoop provided ice cream and frozen treats.
The celebration usually draws around 200 people, but “we’ll definitely have more than 200 people this year,” Vought predicted. Folks even came from the nearby campground, and Vought noted her own family members attended – “because it is for everyone.”
As the director sat explaining the event, a young man walked up to her picnic table, looking at the free T-shirts there. “Hi Danny!” she said. He said he needed a 3-X. “You’re not that big, Danny!” she insisted and handed him a shirt. A minute later, she paused to say “Hi” to another boy.
After 23 years working for the county, Vought says her favorite thing about the event is “definitely seeing the people that I worked with when I was a caseworker.”
Joe Hall of Towanda, who has used the services of BCHS, said he enjoyed “walking around” and seeing friends. He also enjoys eating. “That’s why I’m so husky!” he claimed.
Agencies and organizations at the celebration set up tents or tables offering things like brochures, snacks, gifts and games.
Jerrell Lyon of Troy visited with his family and was having a good time. What did he like the best? The prizes! He tried out the Cash Cube game, set up by Futures Community Services Inc., in which visitors stood inside a sort of plastic tube and air blew play money around them. He tried to catch the cash, then chose a prize from a nearby table.
Guests also were given tickets to put into a drawing for prizes: two bikes, a cornhole game, electronic tablets, a helmet, a lawn-dart game and a large shaded lawn chair.
The SERVE tent featured the Wheel of Treats. Visitors picked up cards with ranges of numbers and spun the wheel. If the wheel number fell within that range, they got snack prizes – and even if the numbers didn’t match. “Hi, Tim, how are you?” a worker said to a young man. “Would you like to play our game?” He drew a card reading “21-24” and sent the wooden wheel twirling. It landed on 22. He chose some cookies off the table.
The Bradford County Library System brought free books, as well as brochures, pens and pencils. The “library serves all the families all the time,” noted Lea Chisum, system administrator. At the “A Better Today”(drug and alcohol counseling) tent, visitors could take pebbles from one jar, say a prayer, then place them in another in memory of a friend or loved one lost to drugs or alcohol. One woman, named “Angel,” put eight pebbles into the second jar.
Other groups with displays included: Area Agency on Aging; Northern Tier Counseling; Aveanna Healthcare, serving those with intellectual disabilities and nursing needs; Abuse and Rape Crisis Center; the Children’s House Child Advocacy Center; Bradford-Sullivan Drugs and Alcohol; and Penn-York Opportunities.
