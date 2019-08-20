Strong stakeholder response delays strengths, weaknesses presentation

SAYRE — New Sayre Area School District Superintendent Dr. Jill Daloisio says she will have to push back a planned presentation about the strengths and weaknesses of the school district after her office has been inundated with calls from those wishing to share their thoughts.
During the school board’s meeting two weeks ago, Daloisio announced that she was gathering input from various stakeholders in order to assess what the district does well and where it could use improvement before presenting a plan based on this information. With the strong response that resulted, Daloisio said her staff has been busy setting up meetings.
“I really want to push that (presentation) out, with permission from the board, for a couple of weeks so that I really do get to meet with everyone who wants to come to the table and talk about that information,” she said. As she did during the last meeting, Daloisio pointed out that she doesn’t want to share any information early so that the information she receives is free of any influence.
With other things such as the remaining building improvement projects also drawing Daloisio’s focus in recent weeks, she provided The Review more details about the district’s plan to welcome students who are part of Guthrie’s new Nurses Without Borders program, which will partner will the Valley’s three school district as well as Corning schools.
Students have already started moving into the district during the summer and will continue to do so up to the start of fall. In all, Daloisio anticipates as many as 21 new students from areas such as Africa, South America and Canada.
“Guthrie has told us that there may be another wave coming in late fall or early winter,” she added. “We just haven’t gotten any finalized numbers on those.”
Snyder Elementary guidance counselor Regina Edgerton has been offering opportunities for these new parents to tour the building, while Snyder Principal Michelle Murrelle has reached out to these families with a variety of opportunities to help them become acclimated, such as involvement with summer recreation, whether they are coming in through the ESL programming or not.
“We’re excited to have new faces and increase our enrollment,” said Daloisio. “We’ll be ready to serve those students as we are all of our students.”
With today the first day for the return of teachers, Daloisio said, “We’re excited to have them back.” She highlighted some of the plans this week for educators, including today’s Educator Day at Guthrie in which teachers at all levels can learn about the different opportunities students have through the health care system through a variety of educational pursuits.
With the return of students less than a week away, high school Principal Dayton Handrick said they are getting excited to implement the new texting feature of the Skyward calling system in the next few weeks. With that, he stressed the importance for parents to make sure their schools have the most up-to-date cell phone numbers, which can be included in the beginning of the year information packets.
“Texting seems to be the preferred way for many people to communicate today, so I’m optimistic that people will take our messages a little more seriously,” said Handrick.
Once all of the numbers are included in the system and it is tested by mid to late September, he noted that parents will receive an option to opt out of the service if they chose.
Murrelle also reminded any parents who get a new phone number during the course of the school year to let someone at their child’s school know so that information can be updated.
The first day of school will be Aug. 26.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.