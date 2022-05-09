Structure fire at Jeld-Wen

WYSOX TOWNSHIP — A structure fire broke out at Jeld-Wen’s Wysox facility Monday afternoon.
A fire was reported approximately 1:10 p.m. with billowing smoke that could be seen for miles around. Fire crews quickly contained the fire to the exterior of the chip tunnel and the conveyor belt, according to Bradford County Emergency Management Coordinator Jeff Rosenheck. Units returned around 3 p.m. with a drone team that was requested to fly over and check for hot spots. No injuries were sustained during the fire.
The fire departments of Towanda, Wysox, Athens Borough, North Towanda and Wyalusing were on scene. Canton, Wilmot, and Athens Borough fire departments provided standby services during the fire. Also on scene were Guthrie EMS and the Bradford County Department of Public Safety.
The fire is currently under investigation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.