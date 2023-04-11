Structure fire on Lombard Street

A Lombard Street residence in Towanda Borough sustained damage from a bedroom fire Monday afternoon.

 Review Photo/Philip O’Dell

TOWANDA — A structure fire was reported on Lombard Street in Towanda Borough Monday around 2:05 p.m.

A fire started in a front bedroom on the second floor of the residence. Borough police officers Ryan Edsell and Garett Smith responded to the scene before firefighters arrived around 2:17 p.m. Edsell stated that the room was filled with smoke, but flames were not visible.

