Structure fire on Lombard Street

TOWANDA — A structure fire was reported on Lombard Street in Towanda Borough Monday around 2:05 p.m.
A fire started in a front bedroom on the second floor of the residence. Borough police officers Ryan Edsell and Garett Smith responded to the scene before firefighters arrived around 2:17 p.m. Edsell stated that the room was filled with smoke, but flames were not visible.
“When Officer Smith and I got here, we went upstairs and there was smoldering from somewhere in the room,” Edsell said.
Firefighters extinguished the fire, which was contained to the bedroom. On scene were the fire departments of Towanda, North Towanda and Wysox, as well as Bradford County Public Safety.
The home sustained minimal damage consisting of smoke and heat, Edsell stated. Residents inside the home safely exited and reported no injuries. The cause of the fire is undetermined as of 3 p.m. Monday.
Connect with Philip: (570) 265-2151 ext. 1627; podell@thedailyreview.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.