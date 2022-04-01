Structure fire on Towanda’s North Main Street

TOWANDA BOROUGH — A structure fire occurred at 209 N. Main Street in Towanda Borough around 3:50 p.m. on Thursday. Fire departments on scene included Towanda, North Towanda, Wysox, Athens Borough and the Monroe Hose Company.
“Upon the arrival of firefighters, it was deemed that the fire was out and confined to an upstairs bedroom,” said Emergency Management Coordinator Jeff Rosenheck. “Firefighters assisted in checking the bedroom for any extension and cleared the smoke from the bedroom.”
Guthrie EMS responded and treated one individual with minor burns to their hand, while Towanda Borough police were also on scene.
The house was turned back over to its occupants within an hour and all units returned in service, according to Rosenheck.
