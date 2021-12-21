(The Center Square) – Gov. Tom Wolf announced a Department of Revenue change that will eliminate state income tax on student loan relief through two major loan forgiveness programs.
Wolf said students with debt forgiven through the federal Public Service Loan Forgiveness Program and Pennsylvania Student Loan Relief for Nurses Program no longer will be required to pay state income tax on the money.
“The point of student loan forgiveness programs for public servants is that these are people who have chosen jobs, often in lower paying fields, because they want to make a difference,” Wolf said Friday. “It’s wrong to take what should be a blessing and turn it into just another burden.
“As a commonwealth and as a nation, we can’t afford for astronomical student loan debt to keep talented people from choosing to serve as teachers, firefighters, or nurses. We need to make sure that financial burdens don’t keep our best and brightest from taking on some of our most important jobs. Ensuring that student loan forgiveness through the PSLF and SLRN programs is not considered taxable income will remove one more barrier for Pennsylvanians who are working to make a difference in our communities.”
The change, issued through a “personal income tax bulletin,” will bring Pennsylvania in line with the federal government and most other states that do not consider student loan forgiveness taxable income. Wolf credited U.S. Sen. Bob Casey, and state Sens. Katie Muth, D-Royersford; Steve Santarsiero, D-Lower Makefield; and Lindsey Williams, D-Pittsburgh, for highlighting the issue.
“Their advocacy helped my administration bring about a crucial change to better support hard-working Pennsylvanians trying to build a life while making life better for their neighbors,” he said.
Muth pointed out Pennsylvanians with $50,000 in student loan forgiveness previously would have owed $1,535 in state income tax.
“Pennsylvanians have some of the highest student loan debt in the country – and when these students are finally eligible to see some of their loan forgiven through public service, they should not be burdened with a surprise tax bill,” Muth said. “I appreciate that the administration and Department of Revenue took swift action to make this vital change to our state tax regulations.”
Santarsiero and Williams echoed Muth’s comments.
“Our public school teachers, nurses, counselors and other public service employees shoulder the demanding work of preparing our children for successful and enriching lives,” Santarsiero said. “This fix to the tax bulletin will support these employees to focus on their careers serving our communities without being saddled with an unexpected state tax burden.”
“I’m grateful for the swift action by the governor’s administration after my colleagues and I raise this issue on behalf of our constituents,” Williams said. “Student loan debt is a massive hurdle that prevents many Americans from investing in their communities and local economies. I’m overjoyed that those who qualify for these loan forgiveness programs, like teacher and nurses, will no longer face a surprise tax bill just because they live in Pa.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.